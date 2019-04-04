



Police arrested a man with bags of powder and crack cocaine during a traffic stop Wednesday afternoon.

Detectives were patrolling the Brooklyn Park area at around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday when they saw an Acura TSX with a driver not wearing a seat belt.

They initiated a traffic stop, and during it a narcotics canine found a controlled dangerous substance inside the vehicle.

A search of the car resulted in recovering the following:

Bag of suspected crack cocaine, 29 grams

Bag of suspected powder cocaine, 13. 9 grams

Digital scale and multiple cell phones

$2,914 in US currency

Michael Rodell Matthew Jr., 33, of Pasadena, Md., was arrested and charged with possession with intent to distribute narcotics, possession of a controlled dangerous substance not marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.

