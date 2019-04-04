  • WJZ 13On Air

CUMBERLAND, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland State Police and other law enforcement agencies arrested close to two dozen people as part of a collaborative effort to suppress illegal drug and gang activity in Cumberland, Md.

The initiative included dismantling an illicit drug distribution operation and the serving of multiple search warrants.

Investigators also served multiple arrest warrants and conducted other criminal and traffic enforcement efforts throughout the city of Cumberland and Allegany County.

Throughout the two-day initiative, investigators recovered suspected drugs, including 68 grams of cocaine, 50 grams of heroin, 14 grams of crack cocaine, along with amounts of marijuana and Suboxone.

Police also seized drug-related cash and two illegal firearms.

Police said they will continue enforcement efforts in Cumberland and Allegany County, and that future multi-agency enforcement initiatives are planned.

