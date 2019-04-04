



The Book of Morman is at the Hippodrome Theatre and will run through Sunday, April 7.

The story follows two Mormon missionaries who attempt to spread the word in a remote village in Uganda.

“I play Elder McKinley in The Book of Mormon,” Andy Huntington Jones said. “He is a Mormon missionary in Africa. He is Head of the Mormon Missionaries in Africa, and he is not having success.”

The Book of Morman has won nine Tony Awards, including best musical, The Book of Mormon on Broadway.

“One of the reasons why the show is successful for the last eight years or so is that we are a musical that was written by the guys who created South Park,” Jones said. “This is humor that hasn’t really been seen in a Broadway show before, and for that reason, I’d say that every character is comical relief.”

The show begins in Utah, but when in Africa, they run into a character played by Jacques Smith.

“So these are just two guys you can relate to and that’s what’s so funny,” Smith said. “They could have been Muslim, they could have been Christian, they could have been Agnostic, they could have been Athiest, but they were laughing at two guys who have mismatched personalities.”

You can buy tickets to the show at the Hippodrome Theatre or online.

