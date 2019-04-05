



Advocates are pushing for votes on a bill that provides protections for pregnant women against violence.

The bill is named for Wilde Lake High School teacher, Laura Wallen, who was pregnant when she was murdered by her baby’s father, who later killed himself.

Wallen, 31, was 14-weeks pregnant when she was murdered in September of 2017. Her body was found in a field in Montgomery County with a bullet wound to the head.

Police charged the baby’s father, Tyler Tessier, with Wallen’s murder, but could not bring charges for the death of the baby because he could not have survived outside of the womb.

Wallen’s parents appealed for a new law.

“That boy we took out to dinner with our daughter who asked for her hand in marriage and cried tears of joy when he found out she was pregnant, was the intimate partner who killed her,” Wallen’s father said.

A fetal homicide bill failed early in the session, but a new bill is calling for additional penalties if an attacker knows his victim is pregnant.

“Homicide is one of the leading causes of death among pregnant women because suddenly, a partner doesn’t want to become responsible for a child,” Delegate Trent Kittleman said. “That’s not the way it should be. Women need to have that extra protection.”

The bill is waiting for action in the committee. It needs a full House vote by midnight on Monday.

