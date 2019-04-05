



The award-winning play “Addicted” returned to Harford County to place a spotlight on the community’s heroin epidemic.

Harford County Executive Barry Glassman spoke to the cast and crew before the performance.

“We have used this play for years now,” Glassman said. “We have found peer to peer conversations are sometimes the best method of getting our information across. That is young people talking to young people.”

The play is personal for the writer and director, Christle Henzel, a school psychologist, whose brother Jason struggled with addiction and took his own life at the age of 19.

“I created this play in honor of my brother,” Henzel said. “I knew I wanted to give voice to what addiction really looks like. I wanted to show how difficult it can be for those who are really struggling. I think it was really healing for me.”

Julio Bana Fernandez plays Alex, a 22-year-old heroin addict.

“If through all of our shows we have just one kid look at a needle and decide not to do it, then that’s one less person, and that’s our goal,” Fernandez said.

The performances are free and there’s information on how to get help with addiction in the lobby of where the performance is held.

“We always remind people recovery is possible,” Glassman said. “Get help, and that you can find your way through addiction.”

There were two performances of the play in March. The third and final performance is on Saturday night at Mt. Zion Church in Bel Air.

