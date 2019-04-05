



Orioles fans can now breeze through security at Camden Yards and into the game with the just the tap of a finger.

The Orioles announced that fans can get through security this season with CLEAR which uses biometrics – specifically eyes and fingertips – to confirm identity.

CLEAR was first introduced in airports, including BWI, to create an easier security experience for travelers. CLEAR is now expanding into sports venues throughout the country.

It is free to use at stadium and venues. Enrollment takes less than five minutes and members can begin using CLEAR immediately.

