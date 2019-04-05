



Police in Annapolis are looking for a missing 16-year-old girl.

Destiny Moulden was last seen around noon on April 3 in the 700 block of Glenwood Street.

She’s 5-foot-2, 110 pounds and has a piercing in her nose.

She has shoulder length black hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt, red shirt, blue shorts and black Ugg boots.

She could be in Severn or Washington D.C.

Call detectives at 410-260-3439 or 410-268-4141 if you have any information.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook