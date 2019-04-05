



Navy officials are investigating after a domestic-related shooting was reported at Naval Air Station Oceana Friday morning.

At 6:45 a.m., a shooting was reported in the parking lot of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 37, outside of Hangar 145 on board Naval Air Station Oceana, according to Capt. Chad Vincelette.

A male sailor shot a female sailor several times.

The woman was taken to Virginia Beach General Hospital with non life-threatening injuries

Both were assigned to VFA-37.

The shooter was quickly identified and shot and killed by Naval Air Station Oceana security personnel.

“The shooter was armed with a single handgun and was not carrying any additional weapons or ammunition,” Vincelette said in a statement.

NAS OCEANA experienced an Active Shooter incident. The shooter has been contained. The victim has been transported to the hospital. More information to follow. — Naval Air Station Oceana (@nas_oceana) April 5, 2019

The station was locked down for an hour Friday around 7 a.m.

“The city of Virginia Beach Police and Fire Departments, along with Virginia Beach Emergency Medical Services responded to assist. I would like to thank these agencies and my team for resolving the situation quickly and professionally,” Vincelette added.

Vincelette said the base has a no weapons policy and does random and periodic checks for prohibited items.

Officials are investigating the motive behind the shooting and how the sailor brought the gun onto the base.

No other details were immediately available.

