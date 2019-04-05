  • WJZ 13On Air

By Marty Bass
Marty Bass Weather Blog


BALTIMORE (WJZ) — T.G.I.F.!!!

Gonna be a wet day, but in April does that not mean May flowers? That is what the old rhyme says anyway. To me it means the first grass cut is soon, and then here comes that smell. The smell of a two stroke engine, that internal combustion bouquet. Of course that is quickly followed by the smell of cut grass.

As I am writing this blog a random though just raced across my brain,…why has no one ever made a candle that smells like cut grass? Think about that. I can understand not producing a two stroke engine smelling candle, but cut grass…nothing like it,..in a good way. Just a thought.

You may wake up to some clouds tomorrow morning but skies will clear and it is game on for a mild April weekend. And it looks like we are, then, in for a warm if not a very warm early week. Might come with a shower or two on Monday but that remains to be seen. I mean we could be darn close to 80 on some car thermometers on Tuesday.

In the meantime we made it to the weekend and good for us. Have a safe and a fun one!

T.G.I.F.,..ain’t it the truth!

MB!

