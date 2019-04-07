



A suspect is in custody and state troopers are continuing in a search for two other suspects wanted for threatening a homeowner with a handgun after he told them to slow down Sunday afternoon in Saint Mary’s County.

The driver of the suspect vehicle was arrested and identified as Antione J. Bowman, 19, of Lexington Park, Md.

He is charged with first-degree assault, reckless endangerment and accessory after the fact. He was taken to St. Mary’s County Detention Center for an initial appearance before a court commissioner.

Police are searching for two additional suspects. Investigators have learned information on their identities and are in the process of obtaining arrest warrants.

At around 2:30 p.m. Sunday, a trooper responded to the 21000 block of North Essex Drive, Lexington Park for a report of a shot being fired from a vehicle.

The suspects reportedly fled the scene in a Toyota SUV. The trooper found the suspect vehicle on West Westbery Blvd. at Wilcutt Street and initiated a traffic stop.

The driver pulled over and the two passengers fled on foot.

The driver, Bowman, was taken into custody.

The victim said he had engaged with a suspect in that vehicle about speeding in the neighborhood. The victim reported the suspect pulled out a revolver and fired one round toward the sky.

The victim said he then pointed the revolver at him and said, “The next one is for you,” The victim was not injured in the incident.

Trooper did not find the handgun in the Toyota SUV and believe it is still with the suspect who fired the shot, who is one of the two who fled.

The search for the remaining suspects is continuing. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Leonardtown Barrack at 301-475-8955, or by email at msp.leonardtown@maryland.gov. Callers may remain anonymous.

