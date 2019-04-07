



It’s a tell-tale sign that summer is right around the corner.

The weekly Baltimore Farmer’s Market and Bazaar is now open for the season- its 42nd season and counting.

The home-cooked, homemade and homegrown can be found under the JFX on Sundays.

“It’s the best day of the year, opening day at the farmer’s market. It’s a great chance to enjoy the warm weather, run into a few friendly faces, and get some good, local food,” said Alexandra Seward, food blogger.

After a four-month hiatus, the market is back in business.

There are more than 40 vendors in the bazaar, and dozens of farmers and food stands.

“I like getting the cinnamon rolls from cafe latte da, they’re really good,” said Jessica Schmidt, Ellicott City resident.

Every Sunday, seasonal fruits and veggies are up for sale, along with locally-harvested meats and seafood- plus live music all morning long.

“We were just kind of itching to get back, get some of the local stuff, more of the natural products. Especially the produce,” said Ben Schmidt, another Ellicott City resident.

One of the new vendors this year is Sporty Dog Creations, all different types of handmade hot dogs with local ingredients.

“We’re looking to expand our brand, so of course come down to this market because it’s one of the biggest, and of course, they talked about it, there was a lot of hype this year. You know a lot of new vendors coming out,” said Lashuana Jones, Sporty Dog Creations.

There are other things to discover around the market too.

“New this year, we are bringing in a compost drop-off site. And we also are bringing in pop-up stands, so for vendors that want to test out the market or can’t get in for the full season. We can bring them in as a pop-up,” said Sam Hanson, the market manager.

All spring, summer and fall, the downtown farmer’s market is giving city residents healthy and delicious reasons to come downtown.

The farmer’s market is open every Saturday from 7 a.m. to noon until late December.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook