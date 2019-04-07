  • WJZ 13On Air

DEALE, Md. (WJZ) — Brothers Osbourne, a country duo that hails from Deale, Md., took home an American Country Music award Sunday night.

“Burning Man”, a hit Dierks Bentley song featuring Brothers Osbourne, was named the Music Event of the Year winner at the 2019 ACM Awards.

The award was announced before the start of the 2019 ACM Awards.

They were also nominated for Duo of the Year and Video of the Year.

