



Brothers Osbourne, a country duo that hails from Deale, Md., took home an American Country Music award Sunday night.

“Burning Man”, a hit Dierks Bentley song featuring Brothers Osbourne, was named the Music Event of the Year winner at the 2019 ACM Awards.

The award was announced before the start of the 2019 ACM Awards.

Massive moment!!! Thanks to the @ACMawards for the continued love & support and thanks to @DierksBentley for asking us to be a part of a such great song. If we didn’t have to perform with @MarenMorris tonight we’d be celebrating already! 🥂🍾 pic.twitter.com/9JVVo8LmFN — Brothers Osborne (@brothersosborne) April 7, 2019

They were also nominated for Duo of the Year and Video of the Year.

