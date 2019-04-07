



Baltimore police are investigating an attempted commercial robbery Sunday afternoon at a jewelry store at the Mondawmin Mall.

Police said they responded at around 12:54 p.m. to the Mondawmin Mall. A victim stated that around 5 masked suspects entered the jewelry store at the mall and possibly sprayed mace in the air or used some kind of fogger.

It is unknown at this time if any items were taken.

The victim refused medical treatment, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to dial 911 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.

