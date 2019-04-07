  • WJZ 13On Air

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The late George H.W. Bush is being honored with his own Forever Stamp.

The stamp includes a portrait of Bush painted by an award-winning artist based on a 1997 photograph.

It’s available now for pre-order and will officially be released on his birthday, June 12.

Former President Bush died late last year at the age of 94.

