



Wild ponies living on Virginia’s Eastern Shore have been corralled because visitors ignored warnings against approaching the animals.

The Daily Times of Salisbury, Maryland, reported last week that the warnings were ignored at the Chincoteague National Wildlife Refuge. The ponies were moved to the south corral of Assateague Island.

The Chincoteague Volunteer Fire Company owns and cares for the Virginia pony herds on Assateague Island.

Spokeswoman Denise Bowden said they’ve tried numerous times to educate the public. She warned that one kick or bite from one of the animals could badly injure someone.

The ponies will be corralled until the spring roundup April 12-13. That’s when the ponies get a health check and authorities see if any new foals have been born.

