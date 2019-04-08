  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    9:00 PM2019 NCAA Basketball Tournament
    11:30 PMWJZ News @11PM
    12:05 AMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    01:07 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    02:07 AMEntertainment Tonight
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore City Delegates, Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh., Baltimore News, Local TV, Maryland


BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore City’s delegates to Maryland’s General Assembly are joining the long line of lawmakers and groups to call for Mayor Pugh to step down.

The delegates spoke in a press conference Monday night as the General Assembly’s 2019 legislative session ended.

Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh Says She Intends To Resume Office, Despite Calls For Resignation

Baltimore City Council unanimously called for Pugh’s resignation earlier Monday- which Pugh responded with a statement that she would not be leaving.

This story is developing.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s