



Baltimore City’s delegates to Maryland’s General Assembly are joining the long line of lawmakers and groups to call for Mayor Pugh to step down.

The delegates spoke in a press conference Monday night as the General Assembly’s 2019 legislative session ended.

Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh Says She Intends To Resume Office, Despite Calls For Resignation

Baltimore City Council unanimously called for Pugh’s resignation earlier Monday- which Pugh responded with a statement that she would not be leaving.

This story is developing.