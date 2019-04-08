



After an intense three-month investigation, Baltimore City Police arrested a suspect wanted for attempted murder Thursday evening.

Back on January 3, police said 29-year-old Charles Faulkner shot a 22-year-old man in the face and back on Frankford Avenue.

2 Early Morning Shootings In Baltimore

The victim survived, and police were able to identify Faulkner as a suspect through witness interviews.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook