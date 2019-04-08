WJZ WEATHERSevere Thunderstorm Warning for Anne Arundel, Calvert, Charles, Prince Georges and St. Marys County in MD until 7:00pm.
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — After an intense three-month investigation, Baltimore City Police arrested a suspect wanted for attempted murder Thursday evening.

Back on January 3, police said 29-year-old Charles Faulkner shot a 22-year-old man in the face and back on Frankford Avenue.

The victim survived, and police were able to identify Faulkner as a suspect through witness interviews.

