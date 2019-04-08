  • WJZ 13On Air

GLEN BURNIE, Md. (WJZ) — A small fire broke out in the parking lot of Warren’s Bait Box after someone was seen pouring gasoline in the area.

An Anne Arundel County Police officer responded to the fire Sunday night in the 7400 block of Baltimore Annapolis Boulevard and extinguished it before the firefighters or the owner arrived.

The owner said he had video of a woman pouring gasoline in an area. That area didn’t catch fire.

Anne Arundel fire officials collected evidence on scene including the video.

Anyone with information may contact them anonymously at 410-222-TIPS.

