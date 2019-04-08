



Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh is mourning the loss of Maryland Speaker Michael Busch a day after he died from complications from pneumonia.

Pugh, who’s currently on a leave of absence following a hospitalization for pneumonia and amid controversy around her children’s book deal, tweeted, “I join my colleagues in government in mourning the passing of the longest-serving state House speaker in Maryland history.”

I join my colleagues in government in mourning the passing of the longest-serving state House speaker in Maryland history, @SpeakerBusch. pic.twitter.com/j1Jr2G5YhV — Mayor Catherine Pugh (@MayorPugh50) April 8, 2019

“He was a great leader, legislator and public servant. It was an honor to have served under Speaker Busch’s leadership. He fought a courageous battle as he faced challenging health issues,” tweeted Pugh.

Pugh herself is on a leave of absence while she recovers from pneumonia. Council president Jack Young is acting mayor.

“My prayers are with Cynthia, Erin, Megan and the rest of the Busch family during their time of grief. I mourn with legislators, political leaders, as well as, the community which has supported him for decades,” Pugh continued in her tweet.

City councilmembers called for Pugh’s resignation Monday morning.

Pugh released a statement Monday however saying she ” fully intends to resume the duties of her office.”

“Mayor Pugh has taken a leave to focus on recovering from pneumonia and regaining her health. She fully intends to resume the duties of her office and continuing her work on behalf of the people and the City of Baltimore,” Pugh’s spokesman said.

Other Maryland leaders mourned Busch’s loss Monday. Busch died Sunday at age 72. He had battled liver cancer but died from pneumonia.

Sen. Barbara A. Milkulski (D-Md.) also issues a statement Monday following Busch’s death:

Joining with Maryland in mourning, I wish to extend my condolences to the Busch family and to express my gratitude for Speaker Busch’s decades-long service to our state. I knew and admired Speaker Busch since he first started at the Maryland House of Delegates. And though everyone called him “Coach,” I called him “Champ,” because he always stood-up for the little guys and gals. It was with great honor that I received the 2018 Speakers Medallion from Speaker Busch. Speaker Busch came to the Maryland General Assembly as a high school history teacher and youth athletics coach; in the process he made history by becoming Maryland’s longest-serving Speaker of the House of Delegates and coached a new generation of Delegates to fight for what matters for the day-to-day needs of their constituents and the long-range needs of the State. Speaker Mike Busch championed many issues during his tenure as Speaker. Whether it was funding for our schools, protecting our Bay, or fighting for equal rights for all – regardless of race, gender, sexual orientation – he not only made a difference, he made lasting change for every Marylander.

Gov. Larry Hogan tweeted Sunday, mourning Busch and calling for state flags to fly at half staff.

“This is a profoundly sad day for Maryland. Mike Busch was a giant in our government—the longest serving Speaker in our state’s history. He cared deeply about improving the lives of Marylanders, and his legacy is evident in his many legislative achievements,” Hogan tweeted.

Effective immediately, Maryland flags will fly at half-staff in honor of Speaker Busch’s distinguished life and legacy until sunset on the day of interment. — Governor Larry Hogan (@GovLarryHogan) April 7, 2019

Robert Chalet, chancellor of University System of Maryland issued the following statement.

I offer my sincerest condolences to the family of Maryland House of Delegates Speaker Michael Busch. Mike Busch was a leader who made a difference in education, and a leader who made a difference in so many ways. His passing will be felt by many, now and into the future.

