



Baltimore Orioles first baseman Chris Davis entered the Major League Baseball record books on Monday night yet again as his 0-for-3 performance so far pushed his hitless streak to 47 at-bats, setting the longest such streak ever recorded in baseball history.

Davis lined out to left field in the bottom of the fifth inning for the record-breaking out. In his second at-bat, Davis popped an easy foul ball that was dropped, giving him a potential gift-wrapped opportunity to avoid history. But he would then go on to hit a hard line drive to left field that was also caught.

Former Giants and Dodgers infielder Eugenio Velez’s previously set the mark of 46 straight at bats without a hit that was set during the 2011 season.

The Orioles first baseman hasn’t recorded a hit since September 14, 2018, when he knocked a double off of White Sox pitcher James Shields.

While Davis has continued to say that “no one is more frustrated than me” regarding his slump, Orioles fans are testing that statement as of late, showering him with boos during each plate appearance. Many other fans are calling for the O’s faithful to support the former All-Star, rather than add to the pressure.

The Orioles still owe Davis around $92 million in guaranteed money due to the contract extension that he signed in the offseason of 2015. That contract will be paid out in deferred payments through the 2037 season.

Last year, Davis also set an unflattering record after posting a .168 batting average over the course of 128 games and 522 plate appearances. That batting average is the worst for any qualified hitter in Major League Baseball history since the league adopted the current 162-game schedule.