



A late night crash in Dundalk killed a 51-year-old woman crossing Holabird Avenue later Monday evening.

The woman, Theresa Lynn Pingley of the 7200 block of Holabird Avenue, Dundalk, was crossing Holabird Avenue just west of Stengel Avenue around 10:25 p.m. when she was struck by a GMC Acadia.

The woman was taken to Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center where she was pronounced dead about an hour after the crash.

The 36-year-old driver and a 23-year-old passenger of the GMC were not injured during the crash, but they did remain on the scene.