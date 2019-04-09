



The U.S. News & World Report’s 2019 top 125 places to live in the United States listed Baltimore as number 100.

While that is not a particularly high ranking, Baltimore was the only city in Maryland to make the cut.

U.S. News looked at the 125 most populous metro areas when compiling the list.

It’s website stated that “to make the top of the list, a place had to have good value, be a desirable place to live, have a strong job market and a high quality of life.”

When describing how Baltimore earned its spot, the website cited Charm City’s “elegant architecture, friendly people and lively pockets of nightlife and music” that make it a “pleasant and fun place to call home.”

According to U.S. News, the average annual salary for Baltimore residents is $56,400 compared to the national average of $50,620. However, the unemployment rate is 0.3% higher than the national average at 4.2%.

When it comes to city schools, Baltimore has 29 high schools represented on the U.S. News & World Report’s Best High Schools rankings. 17 colleges and/or universities fall within city limits.

Meanwhile, Baltimore’s crime rate continues to be higher than the national rate.

Washington D.C. ranked 19. In Virginia, Richmond ranked 53 and Virginia Beach came in at 103.

