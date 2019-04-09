  • WJZ 13On Air

Filed Under:Cardi B, Delaware, Delaware news, Local TV, Talkers


NEW CASTLE, Del. (WJZ) — A 17-year-old Delaware high school student landed a job with rapper Cardi B.

According to the Colonial School District, Destin Lloyd, a senior at William Penn High School was selected to shoot video of the city of Wilmington and will also shoot when Cardi B performs in the city.

The rapper, singer, songwriter is scheduled to appear in a concert on April 21 at the new stadium of the 76ers and the Delaware Blue Coats, an NBA G league team.

“This is exactly what happens when we offer our students access and opportunity. I strongly believe our students rise to the top when given a chance. Destin discovered his passion, and his teachers at William Penn have helped fuel it,” said Superintendent Dr. Dusty Blakey.

Lloyd edited the video at William Penn High in the school’s digital media classroom.

Watch the video here: https://lloydlens.com/

