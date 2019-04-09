



Carroll County officials found 16 carcasses of dead dogs at a Hampstead home Monday, just days after they found 11 dogs dead inside the same home.

Most of the dead dogs found Monday were locked inside a shed on the property. One of the dogs was found dead inside the home.

Animal Control responded to a residence in the 4300 block of Black Rock Road around 12:15 p.m. on Friday after receiving an anonymous complaint that there were a large number of dogs inside the residence, and nobody was seen at that residence for over a week.

Carroll County Couple Arrested For Animal Cruelty, 11 Dogs Found Dead Inside Residence

Homeowners John Roberts, 49, and Laura Filler, 55, were located and arrested by officials on April 6.

A total of 27 dogs were found deceased in the home, 27 dogs — 20 Dalmatians, five golden retrievers and two English setters — were rescued from the home.

The rescued dogs are doing well according to the Humane Society of Carroll County.

Donations to assist with the care and rehabilitation of the rescued dogs can be made through the Humane Society of Carroll County at their website: hscarroll.org.

