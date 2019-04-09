



A man was struck by a dump truck while trying to cross I-270 mid-Monday afternoon, police said.

State troopers received a call at around 12: 15 p.m. Monday afternoon for a pedestrian trying to cross the road and appeared to be standing in the middle lane.

Within minutes, emergency services called and said an off-duty person was out with a struck pedestrian at the same location as the call, police said.

Emergency services said the man was in critical condition, medical personnel arrived and took the subject identified as Tyrone Alonzo Jones, 36, to Washington Medstar Hospital in D.C.

Jones was hit by a dump truck, the driver, identified as John Melvin Ruthvin Sr. remained on the scene for an inspection by units from the Commerical Vehicle Enforcement Divison.

Tyrone Jones was declared dead at 1:16 p.m. at the hospital.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook