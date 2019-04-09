



Funeral arrangements are being made for Speaker of the House Michael Busch, who died Sunday night after being hospitalized with pneumonia.

The Speaker of the House will lie in state at the Maryland State House on Monday from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. and Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.

A funeral ceremony will be held at Saint John Neumann Catholic Church in Annapolis, at 11 a.m. interment private.

In lieu of flowers, memorials his name to the Michael E. Busch Memorial Fund at Maryland Hall for Creative Arts Hall for the Creative Arts 801 Chase Street Annapolis, Maryland 21401, Annapolis Senior High School 2700 Riva Road Annapolis, Maryland 21401 or Saint Mary’s High School 113 Duke of Gloucester Street Annapolis, Maryland 21401.

