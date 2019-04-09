



Several new foals were born on Chincoteague Island this year.

According to a local photographer, four foals were born so far in 2019.

The foal below was the second one born this year.

The wild ponies are a staple of Chincoteague and Assateague islands in Maryland and Virginia. Visitors can see them roam free along the beach.

However, due to improper behavior recently, the horses have been corralled.

See other pictures of the foals on DSCPhotography.net

