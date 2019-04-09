



A Deputy State Fire Marshall charged two 17-year-old men and one adult with arson charges stemming from a fire that occurred on the campus of C. Milton Wright High School.

On March 26, a custodian at C. Milton Wright reported fires that occurred in two bathrooms located inside a concrete block structure on the property of the high school.

The fires cost about $1,000 in damages.

The Deputy Fire Marshal determined the fires were intentionally set.

On April 5, a 17-year-old male from Bel Air was charged with second degree Arson and Malicious Burning in the first degree. He was released into the custody of his parents.

Three days later, another 17-year-old male from Forest Hill was also charged with second degree Arson and Malicious Burning in the first degree. He was also released into the custody of his parents.

On April 9, Ryan Hruz, 18, of Forest Hill, was charged with second degree Arson and Malicious Burning in the first degree. He was served a Criminal Summons.

Both charges are felonies. Arson in the second degree carries a 20-year, $30,000 fine if convicted while Malicious first degree burning carries a five-year, $5,000 fine if convicted.

