



It was a first for Maryland lawyer Rashad James- who said last month he had to defend his own identity in the courthouse after being questioned if he was impersonating a lawyer.

“Whatever the reason with there be with the officer to either mistake me for a client or as someone posing as an attorney,” James said.

In a press conference Tuesday, the Harford County Sheriff’s Office said the accusation is unfounded.

“The facts show this complaint is completely without merit hence the investigation has determined the complaint to be unfounded, the deputy did nothing wrong,” said Jeffrey Gahler from Harford County Sheriff’s Office.

Instead, investigators said it was a case of confusion.

The attorney for the Harford County Sheriff’s Union said Jones did not clearly identify himself as a lawyer upon arrival at the courthouse, and was instead mistaken for his client who has an outstanding warrant for his arrest.

“He did identify himself to the judge, however the confusion came up when he checked in and didn’t identify himself as an attorney and was simply there for the case, and that’s when the confusion came in with the state’s attorney with who he was,” said Michael Davey, the attorney for Harford County Sheriff’s Union.

Investigators said the deputy was called into the courtroom to verify James’s identity, and when asked for ID, James did not have a business card or state identification badge, but instead presented a North Carolina ID, which sparked more confusion.

Investigators then said the deputy made a call to the clerk offices to check the lawyer’s manual, and eventually verified James’ identity and released him.

The whole interaction was less than five minutes, but James’ lawyers said it was targeted.

“He, and we continue to believe that but for the color of his skin, that deputy sheriff would’ve looked at that driver’s license and seen in fact Mr. James was who he said he was and not his client and that should have ended it,” said Andy Freeman, James’ attorney.

His lawyers said they don’t plan to file any further charges or a civil lawsuit- but instead want this incident to be used as a learning opportunity.

