



An Anne Arundel County restaurant owner was sentenced to two years in federal prison for stalking his estranged wife.

Khalil Ahmad, 51, of Hanover, Md., was sentenced to two years in federal prison followed by three years of supervised release for stalking his estranged wife.

Ahmad solicited another individual to have his wife killed after he violated protective orders she had obtained against him, but instead, ultimately paid that individual to set her up to appear to be a terrorist and have her arrested.

Ahmad also paid the same person to burn down his restaurant in order for him to collect insurance.

According to his plea agreement, Ahmad and the victim were married in July 2015.

Before and after their marriage, the victim lived in Howard County and Ahmad lived separately in Anne Arundel County.

During their marriage, Ahmad threatened to kill the victim by shooting her.

In April 2018, the victim informed Ahmad that she wanted a divorce.

On April 24, 2018, Ahmad drove to the victim’s residence, and in the presence of the victim and her children, poured gasoline over his body, produced a lighter, and threatened to light himself on fire if the victim did not take him back.

The next day, the victim obtained a temporary protective order in Howard County against Ahmad, which was served on April 25, 2018, and was effective through May 8, 2018.

Ahmad violated the order by contacting the victim by phone in Howard County.

Ahmad also violated the order by following the victim’s vehicle as she drove in Prince George’s County.

Criminal summonses were issued in Howard County and in Prince George’s County for violating a protective order.

On June 5, 2018, the individual Ahmad had solicited to murder his wife told police about the incident.

Investigators recorded video of one of his meetings with the individual, during which the two discussed the plot to kill his wife, the plan to set her up to look like a terrorist and the scheme to burn down his restaurant.

Ahmad was taken into custody by officials that day.

