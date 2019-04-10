



Baltimore police are investigating an armed robbery at the Johns Hopkins University Homewood campus that occurred earlier Wednesday at around midnight.

Police said at around 12:01 a.m. Wednesday morning two men, both 21-years-old, were approached by three robbery suspects in the 200 block of East 32nd Street on the intersection of Guilford Avenue.

The suspects were three men, all in their late teens to early 20s. They pointed a handgun at the victims and demanded their property.

The victims said they were robbed of their cell phones, a backpack, wallet and credit cards as they were walking on 32nd Street.

No one was injured, police said.

After the robbery, the suspects fled on foot toward Calvert Street. Robbery detectives are investigating this incident and are looking through video surveillance from that area for more information.

