



Sales of vinyl records continue to skyrocket, and it’s been spelling success for one business in Catonsville.

Gary Gebler opened his record store Trax on Wax on Frederick Road in 2009 and is celebrating his 10th anniversary.

“It’s been ten years, I decided to open up a little record store and see what happened and this is what happened, but it’s been a great ride so far,” Gebler said.

Album sales were up 15 percent last year, Gebler said it may be surprising who is going back to the future.

“I would say a good 60 percent of our customers are under the age of 25, middle school, high school, college, it’s a beautiful thing to see the youth getting back into this genre of entertainment,” Gebler said.

The Guardians of the Galaxy soundtrack was the top-selling album last year, followed by Michael Jackson’s “Thriller”, the Beatles “Abbey Road,” “Rumors” by Fleetwood Mac and Prince’s “Purple Rain”.

Gebler said he’s getting ready for the 12th Annual Record Store Day this Saturday, April 13.

“We will have well over 400 different limited edition releases that are just becoming available on that day, they will sell out quickly, supplies are limited, we open at 10 a.m. and we will have a line that wraps around the store,” Gebler said.

Gebler also has a new Trax on Wax pop-up van that will sell albums at festivals and other gatherings in the Baltimore area.

“I wanted to open up a new store, and then I just thought let’s get a van and fill it full of records and we can take the store anywhere we want, we’ll be advertising on social media where we’re going to be,” Gebler said.

He said he is looking to the future.

“I’m riding this vinyl wave til the bitter end and that will never happen,” Gebler said.

