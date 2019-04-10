



Benjamin S. Hines, an sergeant with the U.S. Marines, was killed along with two others in a Taliban attack near an American base in Afghanistan.

Hines, 31, of York, Pa. was killed in a roadside bomb attack during a convoy near the Bagram Airfield.

Cpl. Robert A. Hendriks, 25, of Locust Valley, New York and Staff Sgt. Christopher K.A. Slutman, 43, of Newark, Delaware were the two other American marines killed.

Maryland Firefighter Christopher Slutman Among 3 U.S. Service Members Killed In Afghanistan Bombing

Marine Joseph Triola from Chalfont served beside Hines and Slutman and was close with Hines, CBS3 reports.

“He was a really, really good guy and devoted to what he did,” Triola said.

“[Hines] was a tough guy,” Triola said. “You know, times we were out in the field where it was cold and wet, we might be hungry. Most of us might complain a little bit, but you wouldn’t hear from him.”

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook