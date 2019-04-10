



A volunteer Maryland firefighter was one of the three U.S. service members killed in a roadside bombing in Afghanistan on Monday.

Staff Sgt. Christopher Slutman, of Newark, Delaware, was killed by an improvised explosive device near Bagram Air Base, along with two other marines, according to the U.S. military.

Maryland Firefighter Christopher Slutman Among 3 U.S. Service Members Killed In Afghanistan Bombing

Three other U.S. service members and a contractor were wounded. He was a volunteer firefighter in Prince George’s County.

Slutman was recently deployed to Afghanistan.

His father, a firefighter in Prince George’s County, was left heartbroken.

“I went and turned the porch light on,” he said. “I opened the door, saw him in uniform, and said, ‘This is not good.'”

Fletcher Slutman said that his impact was beyond powerful.

“We went through everything, explained everything,” he said. “He was always positive, always doing things for people and everything like that. You felt good with him.”

Slutman graduated from Frederick Douglass High School in Upper Marlboro. He leaves behind a wife and three daughters.

He is considered a lifetime member of the volunteer fire company in Kentland, Md., in Prince George’s County.

