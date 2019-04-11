



Looks like everyone is waiting in anticipation for Chris Davis’ first hit.

So much so, some Baltimore bars are offering free alcohol when the first baseman gets out of his 0-for-28 slump.

Lee’s Pint and Shell posted Wednesday, it’ll host a two-hour open bar for anybody who’s at their tavern when the game starts — if the slugger gets a hit.

Power Plant Live! announced Tuesday that it would giveaway 1,000 orange crushes on Friday in honor of Davis’ first hit.

It's been a crushless season & we are over the wait! We want our Crush Davis back! When he breaks his hitless streak we will be ready to celebrate! We will give away 1,000 Smirnoff Orange Crushes on the Friday after his first hit & 1,500 crushes if it's a home run! #Ibackthebirds pic.twitter.com/ZKma0hQnTs — POWER PLANT LIVE (@POWERPLANTLIVE) April 9, 2019

Looks like people have a reason to cheer for Davis in Baltimore.

The O’s first baseman hasn’t recorded a hit since September 14, 2018, when he knocked a double off of White Sox pitcher James Shields.

The Orioles still owe Davis around $92 million in guaranteed money due to the contract extension that he signed in the offseason of 2015. That contract will be paid out in deferred payments through the 2037 season.

