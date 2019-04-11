  • WJZ 13On Air

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police have arrested and charged a 43-year-old man for the attempted murder of a man inside an EZ Mart in Baltimore.

On March 17 at around 1 p.m., a 30-year-old man was shot in the arm and leg inside the Walbrook EZ Mart on N. Rosedale Street.

Detectives identified Maurice Boston through video footage and witness interviews, and arrested him near his home on the 500 block of Lucia Avenue.

He is now at Central Booking where he has been charged with first-degree attempted murder and is now waiting to see a court commissioner.

