



A Maryland MS-13 Gang member was sentenced to 33 years in federal prison for a violent racketeering conspiracy, including murder and extortion.

Noe Coreas-Mejia, 22, of Hyattsville, Md., was sentenced to 33 years in federal prison followed by five years of supervised release for conspiring to participate in MS-13.

According to his plea agreement, beginning in 2015, Coreas-Mejia was a member of the Parkview MS-13 clique.

Coreas-Mejia admitted that he conspired with other MS-13 members and associates to participate in numerous acts in furtherance of the racketeering conspiracy, including extortion and murder.

In November 2015, Coreas-Mejia and other MS-13 members held a disciplinary procedure for an MS-13 member, called a “court.” During the “court,” the individual was beaten for approximately 13 seconds.

The victim reported the assault to law enforcement, which resulted in criminal charges being filed against Coreas-Mejia and other MS-13 members and associates.

In retaliation, Coreas-Mejia planned to murder the victim, and directed two MS-13 members from the Parkview clique to assist.

Coreas-Mejia admitted that on December 16, 2015, he and other MS-13 members lured the victim to a secluded area beneath an overpass in Silver Spring.

Coreas-Mejia told the victim he wanted to speak with him concerning his reporting of the “court” proceeding to law enforcement.

A co-conspirator met the victim and walked with him to the secluded location, where Coreas-Mejia and the second co-conspirator were waiting.

Coreas-Mejia and his two co-conspirators attacked the victim, stabbing him multiple times and hitting him with large stones.

The victim attempted to get away and ran into a stream. Coreas-Mejia and at least one co-conspirator continued to hit the victim with stones until the victim collapsed unconscious in the stream. Coreas-Mejia and his co-conspirators left the victim submerged in the stream, where the victim died.

Law enforcement found the victim’s body on December 22, 2015. According to the autopsy report, the cause of death was drowning, multiple blunt-force injuries and multiple sharp-force injuries.

The co-defendants in the case pleaded guilty to the racketeering conspiracy and related charges. They remain detained and are awaiting trial.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook