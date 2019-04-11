



Police are on the scene where multiple people were shot in West Baltimore.

Four people were reported to be shot at this time in the 2800 block of Parkwood Avenue, police said.

However police do not know if the people were shot at the location or elsewhere as people fled before officers arrived.

The statuses of the victims are not known at this time.

This story is developing. Stay with WJZ for the latest

