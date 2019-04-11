  • WJZ 13On Air

Filed Under:Baltimore News, Local TV, Talkers, William Donald Schaefer


BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The National Aquarium celebrated the life and legacy of the late governor William Donald Schaefer on Thursday night.

The aquarium unveiled a mural called, “Schaefer’s Splash.”

The mural commemorates then-mayor Schaefer’s famous seal pool plunge in 1981 after he had lost a bet about the timing of the grand opening of the National Aquarium.

The mural was painted by local award-winning artist Joseph Sheppard.

