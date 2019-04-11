



The Towson Library is hosting its 25th annual fundraiser.

The fundraiser features nearly 20,000 books, CD’s and DVD’s from rock bottom prices.

The fundraiser starts on Thursday and some of the items that are up for sale are a mixture of community items and new items.

Last year, the fundraiser helped pay for renovations to the children’s area of the library.

The sale runs through Sunday, with the better deals saved for the last day.

