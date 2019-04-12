



Bail was revoked for Phillip West , a man charged in a Fells Point bar murder in December.

West, who was released on bail in January, is charged with first-degree murder in the death of Rodney Beamon Jr.

Beamon’s family and community were outraged that West was let out on bail.

“To hear it over the media that he’s out the next day, how heartbreaking was that? It was ok to shoot my brother and go home and sleep with your wife and children. My brother cannot do that anymore,” Deborah Beamon said.

Fells Point Murder Victim’s Family Outraged After Judge Releases Accused Killer On Bail

West, 48, and Beamon, 32, reportedly got into an argument while inside a bar in the 700 block of S. Broadway on Dec. 21, but it then spilled outside.

Eventually, the two men went back inside, where officers said West pulled a gun and opened fire, killing Beamon, from Cincinnati, Ohio.

Man Shot To Death Inside Fells Point Bar, Police Say

West was at large for almost a month before turning himself in.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook