



State’s Attorney Brian DeLeonardo announced that he has determined that a Maryland State Trooper acted lawfully in connection with the fatal shooting of Michael D’Angelo in Carroll County.

According to police, Trooper First Class Tyler Michael was responding to a report of destruction of property when he encountered D’Angelo around 8 a.m. on March 11.

He attempted to talk to him, but a struggle ensued and D’Angelo stabbed Michael before the trooper shot him.

Police said that after personally responding to the scene and later reviewing the evidence collected State’s Attorney DeLeonardo concluded that TFC Michael discharged his weapon based upon the reasonable belief that he, as well as other citizens, were in immediate danger of being seriously injured or killed.

