Filed Under:baby safety, Fisher Price rock n play sleeper recall, Infant, Recalls


(CBS Local) – Fisher Price issued a recall on Friday for its popular Rock ‘n Play Sleepers after more than 30 infants have died while using it.

Fisher Price is telling parents and guardians to stop using the product immediately and contact Fisher-Price for a refund or voucher.

The Rock ‘n Play Sleeper was introduced in 2009. The infants who have died have rolled over while unrestrained, or under other circumstances. It was sold in major retailers for $40-$149.

Photo Credit: (Source: Fisher-Price)

Last week, the Consumer Product Safety Commission recommended that parents stop using the Rock ‘n Play when their baby reaches 3-months, or the child begins exhibiting the capability to roll over.

They also recommended parents use the restraints when their baby is in an “inclined sleep product.”

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s