



Fisher Price issued a recall on Friday for its popular Rock ‘n Play Sleepers after more than 30 infants have died while using it.

Fisher Price is telling parents and guardians to stop using the product immediately and contact Fisher-Price for a refund or voucher.

The Rock ‘n Play Sleeper was introduced in 2009. The infants who have died have rolled over while unrestrained, or under other circumstances. It was sold in major retailers for $40-$149.

Last week, the Consumer Product Safety Commission recommended that parents stop using the Rock ‘n Play when their baby reaches 3-months, or the child begins exhibiting the capability to roll over.

They also recommended parents use the restraints when their baby is in an “inclined sleep product.”