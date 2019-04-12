  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    9:00 PMHawaii Five-0
    10:00 PMBlue Bloods
    11:00 PMWJZ News @11PM
    11:35 PM2019 Masters Tournament Highlights
    11:50 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    View All Programs


BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski named a new Baltimore County fire chief.

Joanne Rund was named the new fire chief on Friday by Olszewski.

Rund comes to Baltimore County after serving for 32-years with the Howard County Department of Fire and Rescue Services.

Rund was most recently the assistant chief at that department.

She will be Baltimore County’s first permanent female fire chief.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s