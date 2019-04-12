



Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski named a new Baltimore County fire chief.

Joanne Rund was named the new fire chief on Friday by Olszewski.

Rund comes to Baltimore County after serving for 32-years with the Howard County Department of Fire and Rescue Services.

Rund was most recently the assistant chief at that department.

She will be Baltimore County’s first permanent female fire chief.

