Maryland Food Truck Week kicks off Friday night.

From 5 to 9 p.m., local foodies can enjoy some delicious dishes from local food trucks down at Port Covington.

The event is free to get in and it’ll benefit Meals On Wheels of Central Maryland.

Six food trucks vendors are participating Friday.

The celebration lasts until April 19.

