



It’s that time of year — prom season is around the corner and in Baltimore County they’ve collected some formal wear for teens in need.

You’ll find books by the thousands in a library, but dresses and tuxedos?

The 19 Baltimore County Public Library branches have been collecting formal clothing and accessories for prom season for the past month.

As of Thursday, the libary had collected 932 prom dresses, sizes 0 to 20+, 200+ suits, 200+ pairs of shoes and large amounts of accessories, including earrings, clutches, necklaces, wraps, ties and more.

On Saturday, Prom Closet will offer free clothes to teens going to prom, library spokeswoman Erica Palmisano said.

The library is giving away prom dresses, accessories and shoes, along with ties and suits to teens who can’t afford to buy them on their own.

The event runs from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m. at the branch in Owings Mills and a big crowd is expected.

Shopping and looking sharp for the big night.

