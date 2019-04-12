By Ron Matz
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore County, Baltimore News, Free Prom Dresses, Local TV, Maryland, Maryland News, Owings Mills Library, Prom


OWINGS MILLS, Md. (WJZ) —  It’s that time of year — prom season is around the corner and in Baltimore County they’ve collected some formal wear for teens in need.

You’ll find books by the thousands in a library, but dresses and tuxedos?

The 19 Baltimore County Public Library branches have been collecting formal clothing and accessories for prom season for the past month.

As of Thursday, the libary had collected 932 prom dresses, sizes 0 to 20+, 200+ suits, 200+ pairs of shoes and large amounts of accessories, including earrings, clutches, necklaces, wraps, ties and more.

On Saturday, Prom Closet will offer free clothes to teens going to prom, library spokeswoman Erica Palmisano said.

The library is giving away prom dresses, accessories and shoes, along with ties and suits to teens who can’t afford to buy them on their own.

The event runs from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m. at the branch in Owings Mills and a big crowd is expected.

Shopping and looking sharp for the big night.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s