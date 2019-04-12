



Prince George’s County Police have arrested a husband and wife in connection with a fatal shooting in Adelphi on Tuesday.

Edgar Constancia, 24, and Norma Carbajal, 27, of the 14000 block of Cove Lane are charged with the murder of 20-year-old Merlin Ramirez-Lara of Silver Spring.

At around 6:15 am on April 9, officers responded to the 8600 block of 20th Avenue for a welfare check. The victim was discovered outside suffering from gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

The preliminary investigation revealed the victim had been in a romantic relationship with Carbajal. She agreed to meet the victim at the shooting location where Constancia was waiting. He shot and killed the victim.

Both of the suspects are charged with first degree murder and related charges. They’re in custody of the Department of Corrections.

