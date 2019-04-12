  • WJZ 13On Air

Filed Under:Aberdeen, Baltimore, Baltimore News, Breaking News, Harford County Fire & EMS, Local TV, small aircraft down, Talkers


ABERDEEN, Md. (WJZ) — A small aircraft made an emergency landing in a field in Aberdeen.

According to Harford County Fire, no one is injured after the small aircraft made an emergency landing in the 3700 block of Aldino Road.

The fire company is clearing the scene at this time.

No word on why the plane had to make the landing.

Stay with WJZ on this developing story.

