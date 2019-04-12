



A small aircraft made an emergency landing in a field in Aberdeen.

According to Harford County Fire, no one is injured after the small aircraft made an emergency landing in the 3700 block of Aldino Road.

@wjz plane makes emergency landing in field near aldino airport this morning In Harford County pic.twitter.com/zoVTA6RZS1 — dontastic (@frosty1_) April 12, 2019

The fire company is clearing the scene at this time.

No word on why the plane had to make the landing.

