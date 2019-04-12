



An accident on I-83 northbound at exit 17 at Padonia Road has three lanes of traffic blocked after a tractor-trailer jackknifed.

The tractor-trailer jackknifed across three lanes and there was a diesel spill as a result of the accident.

The Maryland Department of the Environment is en route for the cleanup.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

State Police also said that there’s an overturned vehicle just north of this incident at Warren Road.

Baltimore County Police are responding.

No injuries have been reported.

