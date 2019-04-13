



With springtime comes allergies, and allergy season is now in full swing in Maryland.

But the blooming flowers across Maryland have been hitting adults just as hard as it has been hitting children.

“I can’t breathe,” John Gajda, an allergy sufferer, said. “I can’t really breathe out of my nose. My lungs aren’t working the same.”

With advice from his doctor, Gajda keeps his inhaler on hand this time of the year.

He’s one of the millions of children around the country suffering from spring allergies.

“As the pollen levels rise, we tend to see an increase in severity and an increase in frequency,” Christina Johns, of PM Pediatrics, said. “So what I mean by that is, we have more kids coming in with those types of symptoms and more severe symptoms.”

Pollen.com reports that the Baltimore area is seeing medium to high amounts of pollen in the air, with high allergy levels in far western Maryland and low levels on the Eastern Shore.

Doctors recommend keeping bedsheets, hair and pets clean to help ease allergy symptoms.

“In general, when allergy symptoms first start, you can try different types of things,” Johns said. “There’s nasal sprays and oral medications that can be really helpful in alleviating symptoms.”

